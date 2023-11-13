Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 108234.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107915.65 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF had an opening price of 109000. The stock closed at 108283.55. The highest price reached during the day was 109999, while the lowest price was 108069.7. MRF has a market capitalization of 45821.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113379.1, and the 52-week low is 81390.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 48 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹107915.65, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹108234.5

The current price of MRF stock is 107,915.65, which represents a decrease of 0.29% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -318.85.

13 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.53%
3 Months2.83%
6 Months12.0%
YTD22.32%
1 Year23.81%
13 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108070, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹108283.55

13 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108283.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MRF was 48 shares. The closing price for MRF was 108,283.55.

