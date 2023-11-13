MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day, MRF had an opening price of ₹109000. The stock closed at ₹108283.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹109999, while the lowest price was ₹108069.7. MRF has a market capitalization of ₹45821.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113379.1, and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The stock had a BSE volume of 48 shares.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹107,915.65, which represents a decrease of 0.29% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -318.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|2.83%
|6 Months
|12.0%
|YTD
|22.32%
|1 Year
|23.81%
