Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 108628.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108550 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 108316.6, the close price was 107730.95, the high was 108782.25, and the low was 108019.05. The market capitalization of MRF is 46113.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112671.2, and the 52-week low is 80850. The BSE volume for MRF was 127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108550, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹108628.4

The current data of MRF stock shows that the stock price is 108550. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -78.4.

13 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108729.25, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹107730.95

The current price of MRF stock is 108,729.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 998.3, which also reflects a positive movement.

13 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107730.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume stood at 127 shares. The closing price for the stock was 107,730.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.