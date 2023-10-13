MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹108316.6, the close price was ₹107730.95, the high was ₹108782.25, and the low was ₹108019.05. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46113.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112671.2, and the 52-week low is ₹80850. The BSE volume for MRF was 127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.