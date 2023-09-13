Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 109551.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108157.3 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was 109,800 and the close price was 109,551.6. The stock reached a high of 109,800 and a low of 107,700. The market capitalization of MRF is currently 45,871.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111,939.95 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF on that day was 195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109551.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF was 195 shares. The closing price for MRF on that day was 109,551.6.

