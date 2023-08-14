comScore
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 106011.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105100 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day, the open, close, and high prices for MRF stock were all 106,011.05, while the low price was 104,750.95. The market capitalization of MRF is 44,509.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111,939.95, and the 52-week low is 78,000. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 41.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:44:57 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹105100, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹106011.05

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 105,100 with a percent change of -0.86. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -911.05, indicating a decrease of 911.05.

14 Aug 2023, 09:36:50 AM IST

MRF Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.77%
3 Months4.09%
6 Months18.99%
YTD19.71%
1 Year28.47%
14 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:26:45 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106011.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 41. The closing price of the shares was 106,011.05.

