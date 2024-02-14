MRF Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of ₹144999.95 and a closing price of ₹142717.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹145414.8, while the lowest price was ₹142534.35. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹61564.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150000, and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF shares on that day was 520.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹142717.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, MRF had a volume of 520 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹142,717.75.