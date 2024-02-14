Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MRF Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 142717.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145200 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of 144999.95 and a closing price of 142717.75. The highest price reached during the day was 145414.8, while the lowest price was 142534.35. The market capitalization of MRF is 61564.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 150000, and the 52-week low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF shares on that day was 520.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹142717.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MRF had a volume of 520 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 142,717.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!