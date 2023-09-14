MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹108101.05 and closed at ₹107898.75. The stock reached a high of ₹109095.35 and a low of ₹107800.8. The market capitalization of MRF is 46186.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.