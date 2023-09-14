Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock sees gains in today's trading

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
MRF stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 107898.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108901.7 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 108101.05 and closed at 107898.75. The stock reached a high of 109095.35 and a low of 107800.8. The market capitalization of MRF is 46186.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111939.95 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108901.7, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹107898.75

The current stock price of MRF is 108901.7, with a net change of 1002.95 and a percent change of 0.93. This means that the stock has increased by 1002.95 points, or 0.93% compared to the previous trading session.

14 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107898.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were 122 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 107898.75.

