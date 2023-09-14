MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹108101.05 and closed at ₹107898.75. The stock reached a high of ₹109095.35 and a low of ₹107800.8. The market capitalization of MRF is 46186.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 122 shares.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108901.7, with a net change of 1002.95 and a percent change of 0.93. This means that the stock has increased by 1002.95 points, or 0.93% compared to the previous trading session.
