MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 147190.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148846 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF stock was 143,500 and the close price was 144,699.8. The stock reached a high of 147,996.25 and a low of 142,800 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at 62,408.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 150,000 and its 52-week low was 81,390.95. A total of 850 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹148846, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹147190.05

The current stock price of MRF is 148846. There has been a 1.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1655.95.

15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹144699.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MRF was 850 shares. The closing price for MRF was 144699.8.

