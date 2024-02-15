MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF stock was ₹143,500 and the close price was ₹144,699.8. The stock reached a high of ₹147,996.25 and a low of ₹142,800 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at ₹62,408.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹150,000 and its 52-week low was ₹81,390.95. A total of 850 shares were traded on the BSE.
