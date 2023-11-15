MRF Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, MRF's stock opened at ₹108431.5 and closed at ₹108234.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹108431.5, while the low was ₹107200. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45684.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹113379.1, and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.