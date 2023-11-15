Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 108234.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107746.85 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's stock opened at 108431.5 and closed at 108234.5. The stock's high for the day was 108431.5, while the low was 107200. The market capitalization of MRF is 45684.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 113379.1, and the 52-week low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108234.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 175 shares. The closing price for the stock was 108,234.5.

