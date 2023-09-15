Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 108983.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110750 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF stock was 108910, while the close price was 108983.05. The stock reached a high of 111191.8 and a low of 108910. The market capitalization of MRF is 46970.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111939.95, and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108983.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 271. The closing price for the shares of MRF was 108,983.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.