MRF Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF stock was ₹108910, while the close price was ₹108983.05. The stock reached a high of ₹111191.8 and a low of ₹108910. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46970.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95, and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.