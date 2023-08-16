comScore
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges with Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 106011.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106078.15 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day, MRF's open and close price were both 106011.05. The stock's high for the day was 106621.25, while the low was 104750.95. MRF's market capitalization is currently at 44989.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 111939.95 and the 52-week low is 78000. The stock had a volume of 215 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:00:53 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹106078.15, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹106011.05

The current stock price of MRF is 106,078.15. The stock has experienced a 0.06% percent change, resulting in a net change of 67.1 points.

16 Aug 2023, 08:05:30 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106011.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 215. The closing price for the shares was 106,011.05.

