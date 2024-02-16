MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock sees gains in trading today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day, MRF's open price was ₹147600.4 and the close price was ₹147190.05. The stock reached a high of ₹149999.9 and a low of ₹147020.15. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹62829.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150000 and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.