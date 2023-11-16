MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock rises in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹107805 and the close price was ₹107642. The stock reached a high of ₹109423.8 and a low of ₹107805. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46277.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹113379.1 and a 52-week low of ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 442 shares.

