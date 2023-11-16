MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock rises in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹107805 and the close price was ₹107642. The stock reached a high of ₹109423.8 and a low of ₹107805. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46277.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹113379.1 and a 52-week low of ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 442 shares.
16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST
MRF share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.95%
|3 Months
|2.53%
|6 Months
|12.01%
|YTD
|23.54%
|1 Year
|24.9%
16 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST
MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109335.4, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹109300.6
The stock price of MRF is ₹109,335.4 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 34.8.
16 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107642 on last trading day
