MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock rises in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
MRF stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 109300.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109335.4 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 107805 and the close price was 107642. The stock reached a high of 109423.8 and a low of 107805. The market capitalization of MRF is 46277.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 113379.1 and a 52-week low of 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months2.53%
6 Months12.01%
YTD23.54%
1 Year24.9%
16 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109335.4, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹109300.6

The stock price of MRF is 109,335.4 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 34.8.

16 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107642 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were a total of 442 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 107,642.

