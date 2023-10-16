comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at 109400, up 0.28% from yesterday's 109093.15
BackBack

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at ₹109400, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

25 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 109093.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109400 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 108,729.25 and the close price was 108,628.40. The stock reached a high of 109,326.70 and a low of 108,300.05 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 46,367.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112,671.20 and the 52-week low is 80,850. Only 83 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:30:02 PM IST

MRF share price update :MRF closed today at ₹109400, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

Today, the closing price of MRF stock is 109400, which represents a percent change of 0.28. The net change in the stock price is 306.85. Yesterday's closing price of MRF stock was 109093.15.

16 Oct 2023, 05:30:02 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MRF stock is 108453.85, while the high price is 109800.

16 Oct 2023, 03:32:21 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108895.85 as against previous close of 109329.0

MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 109445.25. The bid price is INR 109369.25, while the offer price is INR 109439.2. The bid quantity is 20, and the offer quantity is 10. The stock has an open interest of 39610. Investors can expect an active trading session with potential price movements in MRF shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:17:12 PM IST

MRF Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of MRF Ltd stock is 80,789.05, while the 52-week high price is 112,727.95.

16 Oct 2023, 03:13:55 PM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109509, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is 109509, which indicates the value of one share of MRF stock. The percent change is 0.38, suggesting a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 415.85, which represents the actual change in the stock's price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:52:15 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1137.7 (+6.76%) & 157.0 (-7.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 108000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 664.65 (-23.71%) & 416.0 (-29.41%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23:31 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109507.35, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

The current stock price of MRF is 109,507.35. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 414.2.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21:15 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of MRF reached a low of 108,453.85 and a high of 109,800 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:08:50 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108895.85 as against previous close of 109329.0

MRF, a leading tyre manufacturer in India, has a spot price of Rs. 109,680. The bid price is slightly lower at Rs. 109,643.3, while the offer price is higher at Rs. 109,697.8. Both bid and offer quantities are 10. The stock's open interest is at 39,310. MRF's strong presence in the market and consistent performance make it an attractive investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:42:36 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹109750, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

The current price of MRF stock is 109750. It has experienced a 0.6 percent change, resulting in a net change of 656.85.

16 Oct 2023, 01:24:32 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 16 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1100.0 (+3.22%) & 159.25 (-6.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 16 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 108000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 710.0 (-18.51%) & 416.5 (-29.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15:10 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of MRF reached a low price of 108,453.85 and a high price of 109,800 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:09:03 PM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109630, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

The current stock price of MRF is 109630. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 536.85.

16 Oct 2023, 12:55:24 PM IST

MRF Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:40:12 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108895.85 as against previous close of 109329.0

MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 109456.1. The bid price is INR 109560.05, and the offer price is INR 109618.65. Both the bid and offer quantities are 10. The stock has an open interest of 39390.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:27:17 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109474.55, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

The current price of MRF stock is 109474.55 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 381.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.35% and has gained 381.4 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:25:30 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for MRF stock is 109800 and the low price is 108453.85.

16 Oct 2023, 12:02:15 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 16 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1240.7 (+16.42%) & 161.55 (-5.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 16 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 108000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 658.0 (-24.48%) & 457.0 (-22.46%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:48:45 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹109610.85, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

The current stock price of MRF is 109,610.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 517.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 517.7 points since the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 11:28:04 AM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108895.85 as against previous close of 109329.0

MRF, currently trading at a spot price of 109550, has a bid price of 109650.8 and an offer price of 109748.9. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The open interest for MRF stands at 39430.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:12:03 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock today was 108,453.85, while the high price reached 109,800.

16 Oct 2023, 11:04:53 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109578.4, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

The current stock price of MRF is 109,578.4 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 485.25.

16 Oct 2023, 10:53:27 AM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 16 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1008.25 (-5.39%) & 131.1 (-23.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 16 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 108000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 800.0 (-8.18%) & 550.0 (-6.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:28:42 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108907.1, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

The current stock price of MRF is 108,907.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -186.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 186.05.

16 Oct 2023, 10:18:30 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock today is 108453.85, while the high price is 109499.95.

16 Oct 2023, 10:09:30 AM IST

MRF October futures opened at 108895.85 as against previous close of 109329.0

MRF is currently trading at a spot price of 108813.3 with a bid price of 108953.3 and an offer price of 109057.15. The offer quantity is 10 and the bid quantity is also 10. The open interest for MRF is 39290.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:54:51 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:44:02 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108453.85, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

The current stock price of MRF is 108,453.85, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -639.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.59% and has decreased by 639.3.

16 Oct 2023, 09:08:46 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109326.7, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹108628.4

The current stock price of MRF is 109,326.7 with a net change of 698.3, representing a percent change of 0.64%.

16 Oct 2023, 08:10:23 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108628.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, there were 83 shares of MRF BSE traded on the stock exchange. The closing price for these shares was 108,628.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App