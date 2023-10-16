MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at ₹109400, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹109093.15

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹108,729.25 and the close price was ₹108,628.40. The stock reached a high of ₹109,326.70 and a low of ₹108,300.05 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46,367.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112,671.20 and the 52-week low is ₹80,850. Only 83 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MRF October futures opened at 108895.85 as against previous close of 109329.0 MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 109445.25. The bid price is INR 109369.25, while the offer price is INR 109439.2. The bid quantity is 20, and the offer quantity is 10. The stock has an open interest of 39610. Investors can expect an active trading session with potential price movements in MRF shares.

MRF Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of MRF Ltd stock is 80,789.05, while the 52-week high price is 112,727.95.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1137.7 (+6.76%) & ₹157.0 (-7.84%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹108000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹664.65 (-23.71%) & ₹416.0 (-29.41%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109326.7, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹108628.4 The current stock price of MRF is ₹109,326.7 with a net change of ₹698.3, representing a percent change of 0.64%.

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108628.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading, there were 83 shares of MRF BSE traded on the stock exchange. The closing price for these shares was ₹108,628.4.