MRF Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 106272.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106456.5 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, MRF's open price was ₹106,050 and the close price was ₹106,272.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹106,590 and the low was ₹105,000. The market capitalization of MRF is currently ₹45,149.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF on that day was 211 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 09:03:32 AM IST
MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹106456.5, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹106272.9
The current stock price of MRF is ₹106,456.5, with a net change of ₹183.6 and a percent change of 0.17%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
17 Aug 2023, 08:21:56 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106272.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 211 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹106,272.9.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!