Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
MRF Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 106272.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106456.5 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, MRF's open price was 106,050 and the close price was 106,272.9. The stock's high for the day was 106,590 and the low was 105,000. The market capitalization of MRF is currently 45,149.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 111,939.95 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF on that day was 211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:03:32 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹106456.5, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹106272.9

The current stock price of MRF is 106,456.5, with a net change of 183.6 and a percent change of 0.17%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Aug 2023, 08:21:56 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106272.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 211 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 106,272.9.

