comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 102253.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102000 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 101355.05 and the close price was 101263.7. The stock's high for the day was 102389.95, while the low was 101355.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at 43335.13 crores. The 52-week high for MRF is 102389.95, and the 52-week low is 75139.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 55 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:18:15 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102000, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 102,000. The stock has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -253.55. This indicates that the stock has depreciated in value by 0.25% and the decrease in price amounts to 253.55.

17 Jul 2023, 01:07:25 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101883.5, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is 101883.5. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -370.05, indicating a decrease of 370.05 in the stock's price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:47:38 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101998.8, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current stock price of MRF is 101998.8. There has been a decrease of 0.25% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -254.75.

Click here for MRF AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:38:52 PM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101865, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is 101,865 with a percent change of -0.38. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.38% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -388.55, indicating that the stock has decreased by 388.55 in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:17:37 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101902.1, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current stock price of MRF is 101,902.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, which means it has decreased by 0.34%. The net change in the stock price is -351.45, indicating a decrease of 351.45.

17 Jul 2023, 12:05:38 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101902.1, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current price of MRF stock is 101902.1 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -351.45. This indicates that the stock's price has decreased by 0.34% and its value has dropped by 351.45.

17 Jul 2023, 11:49:34 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101939.0, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current stock price of MRF is 101939.0 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -314.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% or 314.55.

Click here for MRF News

17 Jul 2023, 11:30:11 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101999, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 101999. There has been a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -254.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:19:08 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101999, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 101999. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -254.55, suggesting a decrease of 254.55 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:00:03 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101892.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current price of MRF stock is 101,892.5. It experienced a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -361.05, suggesting a decrease of 361.05.

17 Jul 2023, 10:50:13 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101858.15, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current price of MRF stock is 101,858.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -395.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Click here for MRF Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:32:50 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102112, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current price of MRF stock is 102112, with a net change of -141.55 and a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 141.55 points, or 0.14%.

17 Jul 2023, 10:16:41 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102224.6, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current price of MRF stock is 102224.6. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is -28.95, indicating a slight decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:02:40 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102224.65, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current stock price of MRF is 102,224.65. There has been a slight decrease in the price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is -28.9, indicating a decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:45:53 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102205, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 102205. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -48.55, suggesting a decrease of 48.55 in the stock price.

Click here for MRF Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:37:40 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102155.05, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current data for MRF stock shows that the stock price is 102155.05, which has experienced a percent change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -98.5, which implies a decrease of 98.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:36:46 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:22:18 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102070, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is at 102070. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -183.55, suggesting a decrease of 183.55 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:02:42 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102177.95, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹101263.7

The current stock price of MRF is 102177.95, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 914.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 08:14:31 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹101263.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, MRF BSE had a volume of 55 shares and closed at a price of 101263.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout