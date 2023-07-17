MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹101355.05 and the close price was ₹101263.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹102389.95, while the low was ₹101355.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹43335.13 crores. The 52-week high for MRF is ₹102389.95, and the 52-week low is ₹75139.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 55 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹102,000. The stock has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -253.55. This indicates that the stock has depreciated in value by 0.25% and the decrease in price amounts to ₹253.55.
The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is ₹101883.5. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -370.05, indicating a decrease of ₹370.05 in the stock's price.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹101998.8. There has been a decrease of 0.25% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -254.75.
Click here for MRF AGM
The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is ₹101,865 with a percent change of -0.38. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.38% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -388.55, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹388.55 in value.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹101,902.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, which means it has decreased by 0.34%. The net change in the stock price is -351.45, indicating a decrease of ₹351.45.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹101902.1 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -351.45. This indicates that the stock's price has decreased by 0.34% and its value has dropped by ₹351.45.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹101939.0 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -314.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% or ₹314.55.
Click here for MRF News
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹101999. There has been a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -254.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹101999. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -254.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹254.55 in the stock price.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹101,892.5. It experienced a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -361.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹361.05.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹101,858.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -395.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Click here for MRF Dividend
The current price of MRF stock is ₹102112, with a net change of -141.55 and a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 141.55 points, or 0.14%.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹102224.6. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is -28.95, indicating a slight decline in value.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102,224.65. There has been a slight decrease in the price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is -28.9, indicating a decrease in value.
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹102205. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -48.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹48.55 in the stock price.
Click here for MRF Profit Loss
The current data for MRF stock shows that the stock price is ₹102155.05, which has experienced a percent change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -98.5, which implies a decrease of ₹98.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is at ₹102070. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -183.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹183.55 in the stock price.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102177.95, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 914.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, MRF BSE had a volume of 55 shares and closed at a price of ₹101263.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!