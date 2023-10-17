comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at 111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's 109514.85
BackBack

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

24 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 109514.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111499.9 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

The last day of trading for MRF saw an open price of 109499.95 and a close price of 109093.15. The stock reached a high of 109800 and a low of 108453.85 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at 46398.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112671.2 and the 52-week low is 80850. The BSE volume for MRF on the last trading day was 201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:35:26 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF closed today at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

Today, the closing price of MRF stock was 111,499.9, with a percentage change of 1.81 and a net change of 1,985.05. Yesterday's closing price was 109,514.85.

17 Oct 2023, 06:20:31 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2624.929.11.122617.91801.050743.83
MRF111499.91985.051.81112671.280850.047288.67
Apollo Tyres390.9510.52.76440.95267.9424829.27
CEAT2197.1595.854.562640.01357.68887.49
JK Tyre & Industries317.058.052.61317.35141.657806.75
17 Oct 2023, 05:38:12 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, MRF stock had a low price of 110,500 and a high price of 113,379.1.

17 Oct 2023, 03:26:39 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 111060.0 as against previous close of 109477.0

MRF, the leading tyre manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 110,945.95. The bid price stands at INR 110,917.25 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is INR 110,984.65 with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has an open interest of 40,980. MRF continues to be a strong player in the market, attracting both buyers and sellers with its competitive prices and high demand.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:21:21 PM IST

MRF Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

MRF Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 80789.05 and the 52 week high price is 112727.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:11:28 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹111027.95, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current stock price of MRF is 111,027.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.38, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1513.1, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for MRF Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:50:57 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 268.4 (+81.17%) & 68.3 (+671.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 183.35 (-58.47%) & 454.9 (-59.01%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:31:41 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2627.4531.651.222617.91801.050793.13
MRF111135.01620.151.48112671.280850.047133.91
Apollo Tyres389.79.252.43440.95267.9424749.88
CEAT2178.2576.953.662640.01357.68811.04
JK Tyre & Industries320.1511.153.61317.35141.657883.08
17 Oct 2023, 02:31:14 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111135, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price of the stock is 111135. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1620.15, which means that the stock has increased by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 02:25:05 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock today was 110,500, while the high price reached 113,379.1.

17 Oct 2023, 02:07:47 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 111060.0 as against previous close of 109477.0

MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 111275. The bid price is 111253.1, and the offer price is 111375.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The open interest for MRF stands at 41510.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 02:01:33 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111398.1, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current stock price of MRF is 111,398.1 with a percent change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.72% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1883.25, which means that the stock has increased by 1883.25 from its previous closing price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:33:01 PM IST

MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days107979.88
10 Days107656.25
20 Days108532.88
50 Days108180.36
100 Days104049.00
300 Days96298.61
17 Oct 2023, 01:28:35 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 289.8 (+95.61%) & 63.5 (+617.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 442.0 (-60.17%) & 190.35 (-56.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:17:33 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, MRF stock had a low price of 110,500 and a high price of 113,379.1.

17 Oct 2023, 01:05:53 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111300, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current stock price of MRF is 111300. It has experienced a percent change of 1.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1785.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:54:19 PM IST

MRF Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:44:02 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 111060.0 as against previous close of 109477.0

MRF, a leading tyre manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of INR 111,674.65. The bid price stands at INR 111,637.35 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is INR 111,699.45 with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has an open interest of 42,420. MRF continues to be a significant player in the market, providing quality tyres to diverse customers.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:36:55 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹111514.85, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current stock price of MRF is 111514.85. It has experienced a 1.83 percent increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 2000.

Click here for MRF News

17 Oct 2023, 12:34:20 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2625.729.91.152617.91801.050759.29
MRF111435.651920.81.75112671.280850.047261.42
Apollo Tyres391.010.552.77440.95267.9424832.45
CEAT2187.2585.954.092640.01357.68847.45
JK Tyre & Industries322.013.04.21317.35141.657928.63
17 Oct 2023, 12:14:47 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of MRF reached a low of 110,500 and a high of 113,379.1 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12:16 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 408.15 (+175.5%) & 91.0 (+928.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 394.0 (-64.49%) & 175.0 (-60.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:54:04 AM IST

MRF share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2221
Hold2222
Sell2223
Strong Sell4444
17 Oct 2023, 11:20:45 AM IST

MRF October futures opened at 111060.0 as against previous close of 109477.0

The spot price of MRF stock is currently at 112304. The bid price is slightly higher at 112405.55, while the offer price is even higher at 112486.95. Both the bid and offer quantities are 10. The open interest for MRF stock stands at 44370.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:16:08 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹112133.85, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The stock price of MRF is currently 112,133.85, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 2619.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11:22 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MRF stock was 110,500 and the high price was 113,379.1.

17 Oct 2023, 10:46:16 AM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 552.1 (+272.66%) & 101.95 (+1051.98%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 306.3 (-72.4%) & 148.0 (-66.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:23:19 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹112500, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current price of MRF stock is 112,500. It has experienced a 2.73% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 2,985.15.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20:43 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of MRF reached a low price of 110,500 and a high price of 113,379.1 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:57:04 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:14:53 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹110500, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current price of MRF stock is 110,500. There has been a 0.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 985.15.

17 Oct 2023, 08:03:48 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109093.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of MRF shares on the BSE was 201. The closing price for these shares was 109,093.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App