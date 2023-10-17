MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at 111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's 109514.85

MRF share price Today :MRF closed today at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 Today, the closing price of MRF stock was ₹111,499.9, with a percentage change of 1.81 and a net change of ₹1,985.05. Yesterday's closing price was ₹109,514.85.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2624.9 29.1 1.12 2617.9 1801.0 50743.83 MRF 111499.9 1985.05 1.81 112671.2 80850.0 47288.67 Apollo Tyres 390.95 10.5 2.76 440.95 267.94 24829.27 CEAT 2197.15 95.85 4.56 2640.0 1357.6 8887.49 JK Tyre & Industries 317.05 8.05 2.61 317.35 141.65 7806.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MRF October futures opened at 111060.0 as against previous close of 109477.0 MRF, the leading tyre manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 110,945.95. The bid price stands at INR 110,917.25 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is INR 110,984.65 with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has an open interest of 40,980. MRF continues to be a strong player in the market, attracting both buyers and sellers with its competitive prices and high demand.

MRF Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high MRF Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 80789.05 and the 52 week high price is 112727.95.

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹111027.95, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current stock price of MRF is ₹111,027.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.38, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1513.1, suggesting a positive movement. Click here for MRF Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹268.4 (+81.17%) & ₹68.3 (+671.75%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹183.35 (-58.47%) & ₹454.9 (-59.01%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111135, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current data for MRF stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹111135. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1620.15, which means that the stock has increased by this amount.

MRF October futures opened at 111060.0 as against previous close of 109477.0 MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 111275. The bid price is 111253.1, and the offer price is 111375.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The open interest for MRF stands at 41510.

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111398.1, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current stock price of MRF is ₹111,398.1 with a percent change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.72% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹1883.25, which means that the stock has increased by ₹1883.25 from its previous closing price.

MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 107979.88 10 Days 107656.25 20 Days 108532.88 50 Days 108180.36 100 Days 104049.00 300 Days 96298.61

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹289.8 (+95.61%) & ₹63.5 (+617.51%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹442.0 (-60.17%) & ₹190.35 (-56.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111300, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current stock price of MRF is ₹111300. It has experienced a percent change of 1.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is ₹1785.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

MRF October futures opened at 111060.0 as against previous close of 109477.0 MRF, a leading tyre manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of INR 111,674.65. The bid price stands at INR 111,637.35 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is INR 111,699.45 with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has an open interest of 42,420. MRF continues to be a significant player in the market, providing quality tyres to diverse customers.

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹111514.85, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current stock price of MRF is ₹111514.85. It has experienced a 1.83 percent increase in its value, resulting in a net change of ₹2000. Click here for MRF News

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2625.7 29.9 1.15 2617.9 1801.0 50759.29 MRF 111435.65 1920.8 1.75 112671.2 80850.0 47261.42 Apollo Tyres 391.0 10.55 2.77 440.95 267.94 24832.45 CEAT 2187.25 85.95 4.09 2640.0 1357.6 8847.45 JK Tyre & Industries 322.0 13.0 4.21 317.35 141.65 7928.63

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹408.15 (+175.5%) & ₹91.0 (+928.25%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹394.0 (-64.49%) & ₹175.0 (-60.36%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 2 2 2 1 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 2 2 2 3 Strong Sell 4 4 4 4

MRF October futures opened at 111060.0 as against previous close of 109477.0 The spot price of MRF stock is currently at 112304. The bid price is slightly higher at 112405.55, while the offer price is even higher at 112486.95. Both the bid and offer quantities are 10. The open interest for MRF stock stands at 44370.

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹112133.85, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The stock price of MRF is currently ₹112,133.85, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 2619.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹552.1 (+272.66%) & ₹101.95 (+1051.98%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹306.3 (-72.4%) & ₹148.0 (-66.47%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹112500, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current price of MRF stock is ₹112,500. It has experienced a 2.73% increase in price, resulting in a net change of ₹2,985.15.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹110500, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current price of MRF stock is ₹110,500. There has been a 0.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹985.15.