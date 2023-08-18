comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:38:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.4 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.1 -0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges with Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges with Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 106576.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106880.6 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day, MRF's stock opened at 105601 and closed at 106459.95. The stock reached a high of 106860.25 and a low of 105601. The market capitalization of MRF is 45214.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111939.95 and the 52-week low is 78000. There were 123 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:41:45 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹106880.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹106576.5

The current price of MRF stock is 106880.6 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 304.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% or 304.1 rupees.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34:05 AM IST

MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months3.43%
6 Months19.34%
YTD20.26%
1 Year22.59%
18 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:04:07 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹106608.4, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹106459.95

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 106,608.4, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 148.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. It is important to note that this summary is based on the current data and can change over time.

18 Aug 2023, 08:06:10 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106459.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123. The closing price for the shares was 106,459.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App