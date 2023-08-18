MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges with Positive Trading Day

On the last day, MRF's stock opened at ₹105601 and closed at ₹106459.95. The stock reached a high of ₹106860.25 and a low of ₹105601. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45214.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. There were 123 shares traded on the BSE.
MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹106880.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹106576.5
The current price of MRF stock is ₹106880.6 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 304.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% or 304.1 rupees.
MRF share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|3.43%
|6 Months
|19.34%
|YTD
|20.26%
|1 Year
|22.59%
MRF Live Updates
MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹106608.4, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹106459.95
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹106,608.4, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 148.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. It is important to note that this summary is based on the current data and can change over time.
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106459.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading in MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 123. The closing price for the shares was ₹106,459.95.
