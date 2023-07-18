comScore
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Day
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 101909.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102101.05 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF Ltd was 102,500 and the close price was 102,253.55. The stock reached a high of 102,500 and a low of 101,778.6 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF Ltd is currently 43,238.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102,389.95 and the 52-week low is 75,139.6. The total BSE volume for MRF Ltd on this day was 161 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:33:09 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102101.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102,101.05. The stock has experienced a 0.19% percent change, resulting in a net change of 191.7.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21:56 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102106.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102,106.4 with a percentage change of 0.19. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in price is 197.05, indicating that the stock has gained 197.05 in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:00:08 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102246.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102,246.15. It has experienced a 0.33 percent increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 336.8.

18 Jul 2023, 10:50:35 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102286.4, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102,286.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.37, indicating a small increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 377.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for MRF Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:34:02 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102222, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 102,222. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 312.65, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:18:11 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102202.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102202.6 with a net change of 293.25. This represents a percent change of 0.29%.

18 Jul 2023, 10:00:09 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102330, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102330 with a net change of 420.65. This represents a percent change of 0.41.

18 Jul 2023, 09:47:27 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102330, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The MRF stock is currently priced at 102330 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 420.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for MRF Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:37:02 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102200, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102200, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 290.65.

18 Jul 2023, 09:22:00 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102222, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 102,222. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 312.65.

18 Jul 2023, 09:05:41 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101949, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹102253.55

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 101949, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -304.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.3% and has experienced a decrease of 304.55.

18 Jul 2023, 08:02:55 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102253.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, a total of 161 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was 102,253.55.

