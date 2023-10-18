comScore
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at ₹109445, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹110912.2

22 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 110912.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109445 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day, the open price of MRF was 110,500 and the close price was 109,514.85. The stock reached a high of 113,379.1 and a low of 110,500. The market capitalization of MRF is 47,288.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 112,671.2 and 80,850 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:48:56 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed today at ₹109445, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹110912.2

Today, the closing price of MRF stock was 109445, representing a decrease of 1.32% from the previous day's closing price of 110912.2. The net change in the stock price was -1467.2.

18 Oct 2023, 06:29:38 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2570.9-37.6-1.442635.051801.049699.92
MRF109445.0-1467.2-1.32113379.180850.046417.16
Apollo Tyres382.7-7.25-1.86440.95267.9424305.31
CEAT2193.15-4.0-0.182640.01357.68871.31
JK Tyre & Industries325.07.952.51344.0141.658002.5
18 Oct 2023, 05:33:26 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MRF stock is 109445 and the high price is 111449.95.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29:08 PM IST

MRF Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of MRF Ltd stock is 81,380.05, while the 52 week high price is 113,439.30.

18 Oct 2023, 03:01:02 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The stock price of MRF is currently at 111499.9 with a net change of 1985.05, resulting in a percent change of 1.81.

Click here for MRF Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:53:04 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 89.6 (-55.84%) & 18.7 (-44.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 290.0 (+23.19%) & 1329.55 (+62.2%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:33:17 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2624.929.11.122617.91801.050743.83
MRF111499.91985.051.81112671.280850.047288.67
Apollo Tyres390.9510.52.76440.95267.9424829.27
CEAT2197.1595.854.562640.01357.68887.49
JK Tyre & Industries317.058.052.61317.35141.657806.75
18 Oct 2023, 02:28:10 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current stock price of MRF is 111499.9, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 1985.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:24:57 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock today was 110,500 and the high price was 113,379.1.

18 Oct 2023, 02:19:42 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 110650.5 as against previous close of 110972.6

MRF is currently trading at a spot price of 110700. The bid price is 110093.35 and the offer price is 110165.0. The offer quantity is 10 shares, while the bid quantity is also 10 shares. The open interest for MRF stands at 40280.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:50:47 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current stock price of MRF is 111499.9, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 1985.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.81% and the net change is an increase of 1985.05.

18 Oct 2023, 01:34:01 PM IST

MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days108437.03
10 Days107879.80
20 Days108462.08
50 Days108317.85
100 Days104190.41
300 Days96399.83
18 Oct 2023, 01:30:46 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 114.85 (-43.4%) & 21.1 (-37.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 178.55 (+24.15%) & 997.9 (+21.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:16:37 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of MRF reached a low of 110,500 and a high of 113,379.1 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:05:54 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The stock price of MRF is currently at 111,499.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81, resulting in a net change of 1985.05.

18 Oct 2023, 01:03:32 PM IST

MRF Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:40:22 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2624.929.11.122617.91801.050743.83
MRF111499.91985.051.81112671.280850.047288.67
Apollo Tyres390.9510.52.76440.95267.9424829.27
CEAT2197.1595.854.562640.01357.68887.49
JK Tyre & Industries317.058.052.61317.35141.657806.75
18 Oct 2023, 12:36:03 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 111,499.9. There has been a percent change of 1.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1985.05, meaning that the stock has increased by 1985.05.

Click here for MRF AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:21:35 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock today is 110,500 and the high price is 113,379.1.

18 Oct 2023, 12:06:09 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 127.25 (-37.28%) & 24.8 (-26.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 222.65 (+5.42%) & 1046.85 (+27.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:57:39 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is 111499.9. There has been a 1.81 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1985.05.

18 Oct 2023, 11:41:50 AM IST

MRF October futures opened at 110650.5 as against previous close of 110972.6

MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 110,700. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 110,350, while the offer price is slightly higher at INR 110,385. The bid and offer quantities are both at 10. The stock has a significant open interest of 40,090. Investors and traders may find this information useful for making informed decisions in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:35:27 AM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2624.929.11.122617.91801.050743.83
MRF111499.91985.051.81112671.280850.047288.67
Apollo Tyres390.9510.52.76440.95267.9424829.27
CEAT2197.1595.854.562640.01357.68887.49
JK Tyre & Industries317.058.052.61317.35141.657806.75
18 Oct 2023, 11:21:47 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock today was 110500 and the high price was 113379.1.

18 Oct 2023, 11:11:59 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current stock price of MRF is 111,499.9 and it has experienced a 1.81% increase in value. This equates to a net change of 1985.05.

18 Oct 2023, 10:50:13 AM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 116.0 (-42.83%) & 26.1 (-22.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 220.0 (+6.54%) & 1013.35 (+23.62%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:37:53 AM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2624.929.11.122617.91801.050743.83
MRF111499.91985.051.81112671.280850.047288.67
Apollo Tyres390.9510.52.76440.95267.9424829.27
CEAT2197.1595.854.562640.01357.68887.49
JK Tyre & Industries317.058.052.61317.35141.657806.75
18 Oct 2023, 10:21:49 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The current stock price of MRF is 111499.9. It has experienced a 1.81% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1985.05.

18 Oct 2023, 10:20:34 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MRF stock is 110,500 and the high price is 113,379.1.

18 Oct 2023, 10:00:45 AM IST

MRF October futures opened at 110650.5 as against previous close of 110972.6

MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 110700. The bid price stands at 110272.0, while the offer price is 110384.4. The stock has a bid quantity of 10 and an offer quantity of 10. The open interest for MRF is 39940.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:58:40 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:55:51 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

The MRF stock is currently priced at 111,499.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81, which translates to a net change of 1985.05.

18 Oct 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.43%
3 Months9.05%
6 Months27.72%
YTD25.24%
1 Year34.79%
18 Oct 2023, 09:02:20 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 111499.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 1985.05.

18 Oct 2023, 08:04:19 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109514.85 on last trading day

On the last day, MRF's BSE volume was 585 shares and the closing price was 109,514.85.

