MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at ₹109445, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹110912.2

On the last day, the open price of MRF was ₹110,500 and the close price was ₹109,514.85. The stock reached a high of ₹113,379.1 and a low of ₹110,500. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹47,288.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹112,671.2 and ₹80,850 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 585 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MRF share price Live :MRF closed today at ₹109445, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹110912.2 Today, the closing price of MRF stock was ₹109445, representing a decrease of 1.32% from the previous day's closing price of ₹110912.2. The net change in the stock price was -1467.2.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2570.9 -37.6 -1.44 2635.05 1801.0 49699.92 MRF 109445.0 -1467.2 -1.32 113379.1 80850.0 46417.16 Apollo Tyres 382.7 -7.25 -1.86 440.95 267.94 24305.31 CEAT 2193.15 -4.0 -0.18 2640.0 1357.6 8871.31 JK Tyre & Industries 325.0 7.95 2.51 344.0 141.65 8002.5

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for MRF stock is ₹109445 and the high price is ₹111449.95.

MRF Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of MRF Ltd stock is 81,380.05, while the 52 week high price is 113,439.30.

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The stock price of MRF is currently at ₹111499.9 with a net change of ₹1985.05, resulting in a percent change of 1.81. Click here for MRF Shareholdings

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹89.6 (-55.84%) & ₹18.7 (-44.59%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹290.0 (+23.19%) & ₹1329.55 (+62.2%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2624.9 29.1 1.12 2617.9 1801.0 50743.83 MRF 111499.9 1985.05 1.81 112671.2 80850.0 47288.67 Apollo Tyres 390.95 10.5 2.76 440.95 267.94 24829.27 CEAT 2197.15 95.85 4.56 2640.0 1357.6 8887.49 JK Tyre & Industries 317.05 8.05 2.61 317.35 141.65 7806.75

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current stock price of MRF is ₹111499.9, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 1985.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The low price of MRF stock today was ₹110,500 and the high price was ₹113,379.1.

MRF October futures opened at 110650.5 as against previous close of 110972.6 MRF is currently trading at a spot price of 110700. The bid price is 110093.35 and the offer price is 110165.0. The offer quantity is 10 shares, while the bid quantity is also 10 shares. The open interest for MRF stands at 40280.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current stock price of MRF is ₹111499.9, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 1985.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.81% and the net change is an increase of ₹1985.05.

MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 108437.03 10 Days 107879.80 20 Days 108462.08 50 Days 108317.85 100 Days 104190.41 300 Days 96399.83

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹114.85 (-43.4%) & ₹21.1 (-37.48%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 18 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹178.55 (+24.15%) & ₹997.9 (+21.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of MRF reached a low of ₹110,500 and a high of ₹113,379.1 on the current day.

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The stock price of MRF is currently at ₹111,499.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81, resulting in a net change of 1985.05.

MRF Live Updates MRF More Information

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2624.9 29.1 1.12 2617.9 1801.0 50743.83 MRF 111499.9 1985.05 1.81 112671.2 80850.0 47288.67 Apollo Tyres 390.95 10.5 2.76 440.95 267.94 24829.27 CEAT 2197.15 95.85 4.56 2640.0 1357.6 8887.49 JK Tyre & Industries 317.05 8.05 2.61 317.35 141.65 7806.75

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹111,499.9. There has been a percent change of 1.81, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1985.05, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹1985.05. Click here for MRF AGM

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The low price of MRF stock today is ₹110,500 and the high price is ₹113,379.1.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹127.25 (-37.28%) & ₹24.8 (-26.52%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹222.65 (+5.42%) & ₹1046.85 (+27.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is ₹111499.9. There has been a 1.81 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1985.05.

MRF October futures opened at 110650.5 as against previous close of 110972.6 MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 110,700. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 110,350, while the offer price is slightly higher at INR 110,385. The bid and offer quantities are both at 10. The stock has a significant open interest of 40,090. Investors and traders may find this information useful for making informed decisions in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2624.9 29.1 1.12 2617.9 1801.0 50743.83 MRF 111499.9 1985.05 1.81 112671.2 80850.0 47288.67 Apollo Tyres 390.95 10.5 2.76 440.95 267.94 24829.27 CEAT 2197.15 95.85 4.56 2640.0 1357.6 8887.49 JK Tyre & Industries 317.05 8.05 2.61 317.35 141.65 7806.75

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The low price of MRF stock today was ₹110500 and the high price was ₹113379.1.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current stock price of MRF is ₹111,499.9 and it has experienced a 1.81% increase in value. This equates to a net change of ₹1985.05.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹120000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹116.0 (-42.83%) & ₹26.1 (-22.67%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹107000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹220.0 (+6.54%) & ₹1013.35 (+23.62%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2624.9 29.1 1.12 2617.9 1801.0 50743.83 MRF 111499.9 1985.05 1.81 112671.2 80850.0 47288.67 Apollo Tyres 390.95 10.5 2.76 440.95 267.94 24829.27 CEAT 2197.15 95.85 4.56 2640.0 1357.6 8887.49 JK Tyre & Industries 317.05 8.05 2.61 317.35 141.65 7806.75

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The current stock price of MRF is ₹111499.9. It has experienced a 1.81% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1985.05.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for MRF stock is ₹110,500 and the high price is ₹113,379.1.

MRF October futures opened at 110650.5 as against previous close of 110972.6 MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 110700. The bid price stands at 110272.0, while the offer price is 110384.4. The stock has a bid quantity of 10 and an offer quantity of 10. The open interest for MRF is 39940.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF Live Updates MRF More Information

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 The MRF stock is currently priced at ₹111,499.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81, which translates to a net change of 1985.05.

MRF share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.43% 3 Months 9.05% 6 Months 27.72% YTD 25.24% 1 Year 34.79%

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111499.9, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹109514.85 As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹111499.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 1985.05.

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109514.85 on last trading day On the last day, MRF's BSE volume was 585 shares and the closing price was ₹109,514.85.