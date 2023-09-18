Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 110930.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109079.85 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's open price was 110750.2, the close price was 110930.8. The highest price reached during the day was 112671.2, while the lowest price was 108700. The market capitalization of MRF is 46262.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 112671.2 and 78000, respectively. The BSE volume for MRF shares on that day was 311.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹110930.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 311. The closing price for the shares was 110,930.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.