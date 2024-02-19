MRF Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹149949.95 and closed at ₹148507. The stock reached a high of ₹149949.95 and a low of ₹147500. The market capitalization stood at ₹63326.52 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is ₹150000 and the low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.