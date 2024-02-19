Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MRF Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 148507 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149355 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 149949.95 and closed at 148507. The stock reached a high of 149949.95 and a low of 147500. The market capitalization stood at 63326.52 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is 150000 and the low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹148507 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF was 624 shares with a closing price of 148507.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!