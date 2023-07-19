Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges with Positive Trades

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 102195.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102573.5 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's open price was 102,216.65, its close price was 101,909.35, the high price was 102,369.4, and the low price was 101,611. The market capitalization was 43,385.26 crore. The 52-week high for MRF was 102,500, and the 52-week low was 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 76 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102573.5, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹102195.3

The current price of MRF stock is 102,573.5. The stock has experienced a 0.37% increase, resulting in a net change of 378.2.

19 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102420, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹102195.3

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 102420, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 224.7.

19 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102415, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹102195.3

The current stock price of MRF is 102415. There has been a 0.21% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 219.7.

19 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102399.55, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹102195.3

The current stock price of MRF is 102,399.55 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 204.25. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST MRF Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102399.55, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹102195.3

The current stock price of MRF is 102399.55 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 204.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2%, resulting in a net change of 204.25.

19 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102649.5, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹102195.3

The current stock price of MRF is 102,649.5 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 454.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102296.15, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹101909.35

The current price of MRF stock is 102,296.15. It has experienced a 0.38% percent change, with a net change of 386.8.

19 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹101909.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76. The closing price for the shares was 101909.35.

