MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF stocks was ₹111449.95, and the close price was ₹110912.2. The stock reached a high of ₹111449.95 and a low of ₹109445 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46417.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113379.1, while the 52-week low is ₹80850. The BSE volume for MRF stocks was 224 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of MRF stock was ₹108,734.5 and the high price was ₹109,605.7.
MRF is a stock with a spot price of 109198.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 109201.15, while the offer price is 109299.6. There are 10 units available for both bid and offer quantities. The stock has an open interest of 40090. MRF is a well-known stock in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of MRF is ₹109,392.45. It has experienced a decrease of -0.25% in percentage change and a net change of -272.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|8.75%
|6 Months
|27.77%
|YTD
|23.87%
|1 Year
|32.0%
The current price of MRF stock is ₹108,800.05. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.79% in value, resulting in a net change of -864.7.
On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 224. The closing price for the shares was ₹110,912.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!