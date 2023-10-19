Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 109664.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109392.45 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF stocks was 111449.95, and the close price was 110912.2. The stock reached a high of 111449.95 and a low of 109445 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 46417.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113379.1, while the 52-week low is 80850. The BSE volume for MRF stocks was 224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MRF stock was 108,734.5 and the high price was 109,605.7.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST MRF October futures opened at 109330.0 as against previous close of 109760.1

MRF is a stock with a spot price of 109198.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 109201.15, while the offer price is 109299.6. There are 10 units available for both bid and offer quantities. The stock has an open interest of 40090. MRF is a well-known stock in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST MRF Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109392.45, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹109664.75

The current stock price of MRF is 109,392.45. It has experienced a decrease of -0.25% in percentage change and a net change of -272.3.

19 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.8%
3 Months8.75%
6 Months27.77%
YTD23.87%
1 Year32.0%
19 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108800.05, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹109664.75

The current price of MRF stock is 108,800.05. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.79% in value, resulting in a net change of -864.7.

19 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹110912.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 224. The closing price for the shares was 110,912.2.

