MRF Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 148170.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148200.05 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day, MRF opened at 148900, closed at 148170.45, with a high of 149599.35 and a low of 148200.05. The market capitalization stood at 62836.82 crore. The 52-week high was 150000 and the low was 81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 427 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹148170.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MRF's BSE volume was 427 shares and the closing price was 148170.45.

