MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 102195.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102430.85 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's open price was 102649.5 and the close price was 102195.3. The stock reached a high of 102900 and a low of 102294.95. The market capitalization of MRF is 43442.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102500 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for the stock was 222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102430.85, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹102195.3

The current stock price of MRF is 102,430.85. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 235.55, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.

20 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102195.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 222. The closing price for the shares was 102,195.3.

