MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day, MRF's open price was ₹102649.5 and the close price was ₹102195.3. The stock reached a high of ₹102900 and a low of ₹102294.95. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43442.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102500 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for the stock was 222 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
