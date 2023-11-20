MRF Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last trading day, the stock of MRF opened at ₹110,490 and closed at ₹110,320.25. The high for the day was ₹112,500 and the low was ₹110,363.65. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at ₹47,242.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113,379.1, while the 52-week low is ₹81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 527 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹110320.25 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF was 527 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹110,320.25.