MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

4 min read . 10:24 AM IST
MRF stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 109559.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109612.3 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 109,445 and its close price was 109,664.75. The stock reached a high of 109,912.5 and a low of 108,734.5. The company's market capitalization is 46,260.59 crore. In the past 52 weeks, MRF's stock reached a high of 113,379.1 and a low of 80,850. The BSE volume for the day was 181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹109612.3, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹109559.3

The current stock price of MRF is 109,612.3, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 53. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MRF stock was 109,075.75 and the high price was 109,929.3.

20 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST MRF October futures opened at 108832.85 as against previous close of 109691.35

MRF, a leading tyre manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of INR 109899.9. The bid price stands at INR 109720.9, while the offer price is INR 109869.85. Both bid and offer quantity are 10. The open interest for MRF is at 37330.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109747.85, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹109559.3

The current stock price of MRF is 109,747.85, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 188.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session, and the actual increase in price is 188.55.

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months10.72%
6 Months26.67%
YTD23.76%
1 Year31.78%
20 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109075.75, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹109664.75

The current stock price of MRF is 109,075.75 with a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.54% from the previous trading session. The net change is -589, indicating that the stock has decreased by 589 in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109664.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of MRF BSE was 181 shares, with a closing price of 109,664.75.

