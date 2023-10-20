MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹109,445 and its close price was ₹109,664.75. The stock reached a high of ₹109,912.5 and a low of ₹108,734.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹46,260.59 crore. In the past 52 weeks, MRF's stock reached a high of ₹113,379.1 and a low of ₹80,850. The BSE volume for the day was 181 shares.
Today, the low price of MRF stock was ₹109,075.75 and the high price was ₹109,929.3.
MRF, a leading tyre manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of INR 109899.9. The bid price stands at INR 109720.9, while the offer price is INR 109869.85. Both bid and offer quantity are 10. The open interest for MRF is at 37330.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|10.72%
|6 Months
|26.67%
|YTD
|23.76%
|1 Year
|31.78%
