MRF Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 109193 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109281 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 110,500 and the close price was 109,193. The stock had a high of 110,500 and a low of 108,200. The market capitalization of MRF stands at 46,347.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112,671.2 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109193 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of MRF shares traded on the BSE was 130 shares. The closing price for these shares was 109,193.

