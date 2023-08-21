comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 106576.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107705.75 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of 106,100 and a closing price of 106,576.5. The highest price reached during the day was 107,891.8, while the lowest price was 106,100. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,679.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111,939.95, and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:05:41 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107705.75, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹106576.5

The current stock price of MRF is 107705.75, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1129.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.06% or 1129.25 rupees. This information is relevant for investors and traders who are monitoring the price movement of MRF stock.

21 Aug 2023, 08:16:58 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106576.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of MRF shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 197 shares. The closing price of these shares was 106,576.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App