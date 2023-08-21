MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of ₹106,100 and a closing price of ₹106,576.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹107,891.8, while the lowest price was ₹106,100. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,679.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95, and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.