MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session
1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 106576.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107705.75 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of ₹106,100 and a closing price of ₹106,576.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹107,891.8, while the lowest price was ₹106,100. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,679.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95, and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 197 shares.
21 Aug 2023, 09:05:41 AM IST
21 Aug 2023, 08:16:58 AM IST
On the last day of trading, the volume of MRF shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 197 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹106,576.5.
