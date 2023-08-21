Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 106576.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107705.75 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of 106,100 and a closing price of 106,576.5. The highest price reached during the day was 107,891.8, while the lowest price was 106,100. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,679.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111,939.95, and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107705.75, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹106576.5

The current stock price of MRF is 107705.75, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 1129.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.06% or 1129.25 rupees. This information is relevant for investors and traders who are monitoring the price movement of MRF stock.

21 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106576.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of MRF shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 197 shares. The closing price of these shares was 106,576.5.

