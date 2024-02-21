MRF share price Today Live Updates : Market Recyclables Facility (MRF) Stocks Slump Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹148210.05 and closed at ₹148917.85 with a high of ₹148982.75 and a low of ₹147200. The market capitalization of MRF was recorded at ₹63112.78 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is ₹150000 and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 607 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MRF stock shows the price at ₹148850.9 with a net change of -66.95 and a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
