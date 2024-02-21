Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : Market Recyclables Facility (MRF) Stocks Slump Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 148917.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148850.9 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 148210.05 and closed at 148917.85 with a high of 148982.75 and a low of 147200. The market capitalization of MRF was recorded at 63112.78 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is 150000 and the 52-week low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 607 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹148850.9, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹148917.85

The current data for MRF stock shows the price at 148850.9 with a net change of -66.95 and a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹148917.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MRF had a volume of 607 shares with a closing price of 148917.85.

