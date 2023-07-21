MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets as market turns bearish

On the last day, the open price of MRF stock was ₹102866.5 and the close price was ₹101866.5. The stock reached a high of ₹102866.5 and a low of ₹101447. The market cap of MRF is ₹43093.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹102900 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The trading volume on the BSE was 11 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.