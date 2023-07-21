Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 101866.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101645.55 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF was 102866.5, the close price was 101866.5, the high was 102866.5, and the low was 101447. The market capitalization of MRF is 43093.53 crore. The 52-week high is 102900 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 11 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101645.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹101866.5

The current stock price of MRF is 101,645.55, with a net change of -220.95. This represents a percent change of -0.22.

21 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101645.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹101866.5

As of the current data, the MRF stock price is 101,645.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -220.95, suggesting a decrease of 220.95 in value.

21 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101620, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹101866.5

The current data on MRF stock shows that the stock price is 101620. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -246.5, suggesting a decrease of 246.5 in the stock price.

Click here for MRF Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 10:53 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101609.1, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹101866.5

The current stock price of MRF is 101,609.1. There has been a decrease of -0.25% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -257.4.

21 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101609.1, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹101866.5

The MRF stock is currently trading at a price of 101609.1. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.25% in its value, resulting in a net change of -257.4.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101608.3, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹101866.5

The current price of MRF stock is 101,608.3. It has experienced a 0.25% decrease in value, with a net change of -258.2.

21 Jul 2023, 10:14 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹101866.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11. The closing price for the shares was 101,866.5.

