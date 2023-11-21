Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
MRF stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 111369.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111098.5 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, the open price of MRF stock was 112200 and the close price was 111421.2. The stock had a high of 112200 and a low of 110675.55. The market capitalization of MRF is currently 47188.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113379.1 and the 52-week low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF stock was 166 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MRF stock is 111,090 and the high price is 111,566.45.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST MRF Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111098.5, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹111369.4

The current price of MRF stock is 111,098.5. It has experienced a decrease of -0.24% in percentage change and a decrease of -270.9 in net change.

21 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.91%
3 Months2.64%
6 Months16.14%
YTD25.82%
1 Year26.45%
21 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹111421.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 166 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 111,421.2.

