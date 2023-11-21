MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of MRF stock was ₹112200 and the close price was ₹111421.2. The stock had a high of ₹112200 and a low of ₹110675.55. The market capitalization of MRF is currently ₹47188.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF stock was 166 shares.
The current day's low price for MRF stock is ₹111,090 and the high price is ₹111,566.45.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹111,098.5. It has experienced a decrease of -0.24% in percentage change and a decrease of -270.9 in net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.91%
|3 Months
|2.64%
|6 Months
|16.14%
|YTD
|25.82%
|1 Year
|26.45%
