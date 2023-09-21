MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of ₹109290 and a close price of ₹108938.25. The stock reached a high of ₹109745 and a low of ₹108450. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46529.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112671.2 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for the day was 156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.