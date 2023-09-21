Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 108938.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109709.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of 109290 and a close price of 108938.25. The stock reached a high of 109745 and a low of 108450. The market capitalization of MRF is 46529.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 112671.2 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for the day was 156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109709.95, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹108938.25

The current stock price of MRF is 109,709.95. The stock has increased by 0.71% or 771.7 points.

21 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108938.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF shares was 156. The closing price for these shares was 108,938.25.

