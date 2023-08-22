Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 107691.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107837.5 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of 108000.05 and a closing price of 107691.3. The stock reached a high of 108550.2 and a low of 107690.45 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 45735.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111939.95 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF on that day was 216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107837.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹107691.3

The current stock price of MRF is 107837.5, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 146.2.

22 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107691.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 216 shares were traded. The closing price for MRF shares was 107,691.3.

