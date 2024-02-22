Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock trading up on positive market sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 148771.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149070 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 148750 and closed at 148771.6. The stock reached a high of 150750 and a low of 148750. The market capitalization was 63205.68 crore, with a 52-week high of 150000 and a 52-week low of 81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹149070, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹148771.6

The current price of MRF stock is 149070, with a net change of 298.4 and a percent change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹148771.6 on last trading day

On the last day, MRF's BSE volume was 1061 shares and the closing price was 148771.6.

