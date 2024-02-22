MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock trading up on positive market sentiment

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹148750 and closed at ₹148771.6. The stock reached a high of ₹150750 and a low of ₹148750. The market capitalization was ₹63205.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹150000 and a 52-week low of ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST
MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹149070, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹148771.6
The current price of MRF stock is ₹149070, with a net change of 298.4 and a percent change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
22 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹148771.6 on last trading day
On the last day, MRF's BSE volume was 1061 shares and the closing price was ₹148771.6.