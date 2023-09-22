MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹109,709.95 and the close price was ₹109,545.9. The stock reached a high of ₹109,720 and a low of ₹108,612.4. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46,069.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112,671.2 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 81 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹109000 with a net change of ₹98.45, indicating a percent change of 0.09%.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|4.06%
|6 Months
|29.32%
|YTD
|22.94%
|1 Year
|29.14%
The current price of MRF stock is ₹108,625.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -920.6, further confirming the decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MRF was 81 shares. The closing price for MRF was ₹109,545.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!