MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 108901.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109000 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 109,709.95 and the close price was 109,545.9. The stock reached a high of 109,720 and a low of 108,612.4. The market capitalization of MRF is 46,069.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112,671.2 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 81 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109000, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹108901.55

The current stock price of MRF is 109000 with a net change of 98.45, indicating a percent change of 0.09%.

22 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months4.06%
6 Months29.32%
YTD22.94%
1 Year29.14%
22 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108625.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹109545.9

The current price of MRF stock is 108,625.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -920.6, further confirming the decrease in value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109545.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MRF was 81 shares. The closing price for MRF was 109,545.9.

