MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Trading Soars with Positive Momentum

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹108100, while the close price was ₹107823.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹108499.35, and the lowest price was ₹107628.5. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45853.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95, and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for the day was 228 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108812.25, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹108365.1
The current price of MRF stock is ₹108812.25 with a 0.41% percent change. This means that the stock has increased by ₹447.15 in value.
MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹108999.8, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹108365.1
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108999.8 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 634.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has increased by 634.7 rupees.
MRF share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|7.9%
|6 Months
|20.51%
|YTD
|22.45%
|1 Year
|27.8%
MRF Live Updates
MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108115.75, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹107823.7
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108115.75. The stock has experienced a 0.27% increase, resulting in a net change of 292.05.
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107823.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 228. The closing price for the shares was ₹107,823.7.
