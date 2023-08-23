MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Trading Soars with Positive Momentum

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹108100, while the close price was ₹107823.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹108499.35, and the lowest price was ₹107628.5. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45853.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95, and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for the day was 228 shares.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹108812.25 with a 0.41% percent change. This means that the stock has increased by ₹447.15 in value.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108999.8 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 634.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has increased by 634.7 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|7.9%
|6 Months
|20.51%
|YTD
|22.45%
|1 Year
|27.8%
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108115.75. The stock has experienced a 0.27% increase, resulting in a net change of 292.05.
On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 228. The closing price for the shares was ₹107,823.7.
