MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Trading Soars with Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 108365.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108812.25 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was 108100, while the close price was 107823.7. The highest price reached during the day was 108499.35, and the lowest price was 107628.5. The market capitalization of MRF is 45853.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111939.95, and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for the day was 228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108812.25, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹108365.1

The current price of MRF stock is 108812.25 with a 0.41% percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 447.15 in value.

Click here for MRF Profit Loss

23 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹108999.8, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹108365.1

The current stock price of MRF is 108999.8 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 634.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has increased by 634.7 rupees.

23 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months7.9%
6 Months20.51%
YTD22.45%
1 Year27.8%
23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST MRF Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108115.75, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹107823.7

The current stock price of MRF is 108115.75. The stock has experienced a 0.27% increase, resulting in a net change of 292.05.

23 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107823.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 228. The closing price for the shares was 107,823.7.

