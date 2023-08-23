MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Trading Soars with Positive Momentum

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹108100, while the close price was ₹107823.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹108499.35, and the lowest price was ₹107628.5. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45853.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95, and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for the day was 228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.