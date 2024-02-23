MRF Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹150,000 and closed at ₹149,727.9. The stock's high was ₹150,702.85 and the low was ₹149,000. The market capitalization stood at 63,726.75 crore. The 52-week high for MRF was ₹150,750 and the low was ₹81,390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 700 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.