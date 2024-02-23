Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 149727.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150298.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 150,000 and closed at 149,727.9. The stock's high was 150,702.85 and the low was 149,000. The market capitalization stood at 63,726.75 crore. The 52-week high for MRF was 150,750 and the low was 81,390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 700 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

