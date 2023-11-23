Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 111467.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110951.3 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading for MRF, the open price was 111,434 and the close price was 111,467.6. The stock reached a high of 111,738.95 and a low of 110,759.1. The market capitalization of MRF is 47,056.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 113,379.1 and the 52-week low was 81,390.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 72 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

