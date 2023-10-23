MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF stock was ₹109,075.75. The stock closed at ₹109,559.3, with a high of ₹109,990.95 and a low of ₹109,075.75. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46,388.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113,379.1, while the 52-week low is ₹80,850. The BSE volume for MRF stock was 157 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹110200, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹109486.25 The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹110200. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 713.75, indicating that the stock has gained in value. Overall, the data suggests that MRF stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹394.5 (-29.01%) & ₹20.1 (-53.9%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹105000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹35.05 (-32.4%) & ₹22.2 (-11.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 109827.47 10 Days 108903.68 20 Days 108614.27 50 Days 108428.90 100 Days 104708.29 300 Days 96795.03

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The low price of MRF stock today was ₹109187.5, while the high price reached ₹110169.05.

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹109830.55, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹109486.25 The current stock price of MRF is ₹109,830.55, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 344.3.

MRF October futures opened at 109799.75 as against previous close of 109263.65 MRF is a stock with a spot price of 109659.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 109167.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 109321.8. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 10 each. The open interest for MRF is currently at 29370.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2556.1 16.95 0.67 2644.85 1801.0 49413.81 MRF 109782.45 296.2 0.27 113379.1 80850.0 46560.27 Apollo Tyres 375.95 -7.6 -1.98 440.95 267.94 23876.62 CEAT 2135.65 -65.2 -2.96 2640.0 1357.6 8638.72 JK Tyre & Industries 306.25 -13.25 -4.15 344.0 141.65 7540.82

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109718.95, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹109486.25 As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹109,718.95. There has been a 0.21 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 232.7.

MRF share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 2 2 2 1 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 2 2 2 3 Strong Sell 4 4 4 4

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹355.0 (-36.12%) & ₹27.75 (-36.35%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹22.2 (-11.9%) & ₹571.05 (-17.73%) respectively.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109417.85, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹109486.25 The current stock price of MRF is ₹109417.85. It has experienced a decrease of -0.06% in its value, resulting in a net change of -68.4.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2544.8 5.65 0.22 2644.85 1801.0 49195.36 MRF 109245.0 -241.25 -0.22 113379.1 80850.0 46332.33 Apollo Tyres 377.25 -6.3 -1.64 440.95 267.94 23959.18 CEAT 2147.8 -53.05 -2.41 2640.0 1357.6 8687.87 JK Tyre & Industries 307.4 -12.1 -3.79 344.0 141.65 7569.14

MRF October futures opened at 109799.75 as against previous close of 109263.65 MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 109457.4. The bid price stands at INR 108781.15, with an offer price of INR 108870.85. There are 10 units available for both the bid and offer quantities. The open interest for MRF is at 31130.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109629.3, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹109486.25 The current price of MRF stock is ₹109629.3, with a net change of 0.13% or ₹143.05.

Top active options for MRF at 23 Oct 10:56 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹33.65 (-22.82%) & ₹380.0 (-31.62%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 23 Oct 10:56 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹105000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹22.2 (-11.9%) & ₹32.15 (-37.99%) respectively.

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109713.35, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹109486.25 The current stock price of MRF is ₹109713.35. There has been a 0.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 227.1.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2534.95 -4.2 -0.17 2644.85 1801.0 49004.94 MRF 109713.35 227.1 0.21 113379.1 80850.0 46530.97 Apollo Tyres 379.35 -4.2 -1.1 440.95 267.94 24092.55 CEAT 2170.7 -30.15 -1.37 2640.0 1357.6 8780.5 JK Tyre & Industries 307.65 -11.85 -3.71 344.0 141.65 7575.29

MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 109550. The bid price is 109050.0 and the offer price is 109183.7. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The open interest for MRF is 31130.

MRF share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.38% 3 Months 9.37% 6 Months 26.57% YTD 23.68% 1 Year 30.1%

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹109957.9, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹109486.25 The current data for MRF stock shows that the stock price is ₹109957.9. The percent change is 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 471.65, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109897.95, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹109486.25 The current stock price of MRF is ₹109897.95, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 411.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and the value has increased by ₹411.7.

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109559.3 on last trading day The BSE volume for MRF on the last day was 157 shares. The closing price for MRF was ₹109,559.3.