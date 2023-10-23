comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:59:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 387.65 -1.1%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.05 -0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.15 -0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 654.1 -1.3%
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

17 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 109486.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110200 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF stock was 109,075.75. The stock closed at 109,559.3, with a high of 109,990.95 and a low of 109,075.75. The market capitalization of MRF is 46,388.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113,379.1, while the 52-week low is 80,850. The BSE volume for MRF stock was 157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:44:48 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹110200, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹109486.25

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 110200. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 713.75, indicating that the stock has gained in value. Overall, the data suggests that MRF stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for MRF Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:33:12 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 394.5 (-29.01%) & 20.1 (-53.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 23 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 105000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 35.05 (-32.4%) & 22.2 (-11.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31:19 PM IST

MRF share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days109827.47
10 Days108903.68
20 Days108614.27
50 Days108428.90
100 Days104708.29
300 Days96795.03
23 Oct 2023, 01:19:36 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock today was 109187.5, while the high price reached 110169.05.

23 Oct 2023, 01:13:59 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹109830.55, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹109486.25

The current stock price of MRF is 109,830.55, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 344.3.

Click here for MRF Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:03:32 PM IST

MRF Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:42:19 PM IST

MRF October futures opened at 109799.75 as against previous close of 109263.65

MRF is a stock with a spot price of 109659.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 109167.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 109321.8. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 10 each. The open interest for MRF is currently at 29370.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:32:13 PM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2556.116.950.672644.851801.049413.81
MRF109782.45296.20.27113379.180850.046560.27
Apollo Tyres375.95-7.6-1.98440.95267.9423876.62
CEAT2135.65-65.2-2.962640.01357.68638.72
JK Tyre & Industries306.25-13.25-4.15344.0141.657540.82
23 Oct 2023, 12:26:24 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109718.95, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹109486.25

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 109,718.95. There has been a 0.21 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 232.7.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13:25 PM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MRF stock was 109,187.5 and the high price was 110,169.05.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12:55 PM IST

MRF share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2221
Hold2222
Sell2223
Strong Sell4444
23 Oct 2023, 12:09:43 PM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 355.0 (-36.12%) & 27.75 (-36.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 109000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.2 (-11.9%) & 571.05 (-17.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:52:14 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109417.85, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹109486.25

The current stock price of MRF is 109417.85. It has experienced a decrease of -0.06% in its value, resulting in a net change of -68.4.

23 Oct 2023, 11:32:45 AM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2544.85.650.222644.851801.049195.36
MRF109245.0-241.25-0.22113379.180850.046332.33
Apollo Tyres377.25-6.3-1.64440.95267.9423959.18
CEAT2147.8-53.05-2.412640.01357.68687.87
JK Tyre & Industries307.4-12.1-3.79344.0141.657569.14
23 Oct 2023, 11:31:12 AM IST

MRF October futures opened at 109799.75 as against previous close of 109263.65

MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 109457.4. The bid price stands at INR 108781.15, with an offer price of INR 108870.85. There are 10 units available for both the bid and offer quantities. The open interest for MRF is at 31130.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:17:31 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MRF stock is 109215.7, while the high price is 110169.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:02:39 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109629.3, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹109486.25

The current price of MRF stock is 109629.3, with a net change of 0.13% or 143.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:56:28 AM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 23 Oct 10:56 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.65 (-22.82%) & 380.0 (-31.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 23 Oct 10:56 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 105000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.2 (-11.9%) & 32.15 (-37.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36:08 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109713.35, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹109486.25

The current stock price of MRF is 109713.35. There has been a 0.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 227.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35:26 AM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2534.95-4.2-0.172644.851801.049004.94
MRF109713.35227.10.21113379.180850.046530.97
Apollo Tyres379.35-4.2-1.1440.95267.9424092.55
CEAT2170.7-30.15-1.372640.01357.68780.5
JK Tyre & Industries307.65-11.85-3.71344.0141.657575.29
23 Oct 2023, 10:24:07 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of MRF stock is 109215.7 and the high price is 110169.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:09:59 AM IST

MRF October futures opened at 109799.75 as against previous close of 109263.65

MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of 109550. The bid price is 109050.0 and the offer price is 109183.7. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 10. The open interest for MRF is 31130.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:06 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:44:18 AM IST

MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.38%
3 Months9.37%
6 Months26.57%
YTD23.68%
1 Year30.1%
23 Oct 2023, 09:42:51 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹109957.9, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹109486.25

The current data for MRF stock shows that the stock price is 109957.9. The percent change is 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 471.65, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 09:19:07 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109897.95, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹109486.25

The current stock price of MRF is 109897.95, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 411.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and the value has increased by 411.7.

23 Oct 2023, 08:09:03 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109559.3 on last trading day

The BSE volume for MRF on the last day was 157 shares. The closing price for MRF was 109,559.3.

