comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.5 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.6 -1.01%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 978.8 2.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 1.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

MRF Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 108365.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108401.6 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day, the MRF stock opened at 108699.95 and closed at 108365.1. The highest price recorded during the day was 108999.95, while the lowest price was 108100. The market capitalization of MRF is 45974.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 111939.95, and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF shares on that day was 191.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:14:43 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108365.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 191 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 108,365.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App