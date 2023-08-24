MRF Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
On the last day, the MRF stock opened at ₹108699.95 and closed at ₹108365.1. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹108999.95, while the lowest price was ₹108100. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45974.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹111939.95, and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF shares on that day was 191.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:14:43 AM IST
