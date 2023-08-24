Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST

MRF stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 108365.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108401.6 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, the MRF stock opened at 108699.95 and closed at 108365.1. The highest price recorded during the day was 108999.95, while the lowest price was 108100. The market capitalization of MRF is 45974.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 111939.95, and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF shares on that day was 191.

