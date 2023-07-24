MRF Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹102866.5 and closed at ₹101866.5. The stock reached a high of ₹102866.5 and a low of ₹101447. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43229.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102900 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 38 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.