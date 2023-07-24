MRF Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 101866.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101929.55 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹102866.5 and closed at ₹101866.5. The stock reached a high of ₹102866.5 and a low of ₹101447. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43229.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102900 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 38 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:10:11 AM IST
