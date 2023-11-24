MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at a price of ₹111,523 and closed at ₹111,112.75. The high for the day was ₹111,899.8 and the low was ₹111,172.55. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹47,261.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113,379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81,390.95. On the BSE, only 93 shares of MRF were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.98%
|3 Months
|1.37%
|6 Months
|15.15%
|YTD
|25.8%
|1 Year
|25.18%
