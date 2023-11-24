MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Hello User
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
MRF stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 111399.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111445.8 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at a price of 111,523 and closed at 111,112.75. The high for the day was 111,899.8 and the low was 111,172.55. The market capitalization of MRF is 47,261.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113,379.1 and the 52-week low is 81,390.95. On the BSE, only 93 shares of MRF were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.98%
3 Months1.37%
6 Months15.15%
YTD25.8%
1 Year25.18%
24 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111445.8, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹111399.8

The stock price of MRF is currently 111445.8. It has experienced a 0.04% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 46. This indicates that the stock has slightly appreciated in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹111112.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, a total of 93 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 111,112.75.

