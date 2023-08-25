MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of ₹109050 and a closing price of ₹108783.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹109116.2, while the lowest price was ₹108088.9. The market capitalization of MRF stands at ₹45979.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹111939.95, while the 52-week low was ₹78000. A total of 131 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.