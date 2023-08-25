comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 10:00:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.8 -0.38%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,502 0.94%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 962.85 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,570.65 -0.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.1 -0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 108551.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108750 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of 109050 and a closing price of 108783.7. The highest price reached during the day was 109116.2, while the lowest price was 108088.9. The market capitalization of MRF stands at 45979.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 111939.95, while the 52-week low was 78000. A total of 131 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05:17 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108750, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹108551.7

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 108750 with a percent change of 0.18. The net change is 198.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% from its previous value, and the actual change in price is 198.3.

Click here for MRF Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:46:55 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹108880, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹108551.7

The current stock price of MRF is 108880. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 328.3.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34:52 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.99%
3 Months6.45%
6 Months25.21%
YTD22.66%
1 Year27.36%
25 Aug 2023, 09:04:12 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108412.4, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹108783.7

The current price of MRF stock is 108,412.4. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -371.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:19:29 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108783.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MRF BSE had a volume of 131 shares. The closing price for the shares was 108,783.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App